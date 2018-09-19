FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says North Korean nuclear talks to end by 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. talks with North Korea over efforts to end Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program will be completed by January 2021, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Pompeo said in a statement that he had invited North Korea’s top diplomat to meet next week and that the United States had invited North Korean representatives to meet the U.S. envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, in Vienna, Austria, as soon as possible. 

