July 7, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Pompeo says progress made on timeline of North Korea's denuclearisation: pool report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he has made progress in Pyongyang on setting a timeline to North Korea’s denuclearisation, according to a pool report from journalists traveling with him.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, return to discussions after a break at Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters before leaving North Korea, Pompeo said he spent “a good deal of time” discussing the timeline and declaration of the North’s nuclear and missile facilities.

“I think we made progress in every element of our discussions,” the secretary said, according to the report.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Alison Williams

