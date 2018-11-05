Pompeo to meet senior North Korean official in New York on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol in New York on Thursday to discuss North Korea’s denuclearization, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

The two will “discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore Summit joint statement, including achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of (North Korea),” the State Department said in a statement. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a summit in Singapore in June, which was the first summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.