FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 26, 2018 / 4:22 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S.'s Pompeo to visit North Korea next month: U.S. statement

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearization efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation’s gathering in New York, the department said in a statement.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.