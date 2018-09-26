U.S.'s Pompeo to visit North Korea next month: U.S. statement

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Pyongyang next month to discuss North Korean denuclearization efforts ahead of a planned second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Pompeo accepted the invitation while at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho alongside the United Nation’s gathering in New York, the department said in a statement.