May 3, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

White House sees North Korea's possible release of Americans as 'sign of goodwill'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would welcome the release of three Americans imprisoned in North Korea before a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a few weeks, but could not confirm any reports on the subject.

“We can’t confirm the validity of any of the reports currently out about their release, but we certainly would see this as a sign of goodwill if North Korea were to release the three Americans ahead of discussions between President Trump and Kim Jong Un,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
