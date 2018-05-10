FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.N. rights expert urges release of 6 South Koreans held in North

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights investigator on North Korea called on Thursday for six South Korean nationals in custody there to be freed, voicing concern over conditions of their detention.

Special rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana issued a statement hours after three U.S. prisoners released by Pyongyang arrived back home.

He hoped that “important decision” would lead to Pyongyang addressing wider concerns over human rights and the humanitarian situation.

Ojea Quintana urged North Korea to release the six South Korean prisoners, who include three pastors.

“I remain concerned by reports that the foreign detainees have not received due legal process and may be held in inhumane conditions without consular access,” he said.

“Moreover, as peace talks progress, a comprehensive assessment of the overall penitentiary system in North Korea will become unavoidable.”

As international relations with isolated North Korea have thawed, Ojea Quintana has called for negotiations on its nuclear program to be accompanied by talks to address alleged torture and political prisoner camps.

North Korea, which does not recognize his mandate from the U.N. Human Rights Council, denies accusations of widespread rights abuses against its people.

A 2014 report by a U.N. commission of inquiry cataloged massive violations including large prison camps, starvation and executions.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.