May 9, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump sees American prisoners' release as 'positive gesture': White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump views North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s release of three Americans detained in North Korea as a “positive gesture of goodwill” ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders, the White House said on Wednesday.

The White House said the health of the three Americans appears to be in good condition and all were able to walk without assistance on to the plane on their way back to the United States.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

