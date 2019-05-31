White House declines comment on North Korea purge, keeps focus on denuclearization

Work begins on building the inaugural parade stands in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment on Friday on reports that North Korea has executed its nuclear envoy in a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the failed summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

“I am not going to comment on intelligence one way or another. I can tell you we are monitoring the situation and continuing to stay focused on our ultimate goal, which is denuclearization,” Sanders told reporters at the White House.