May 31, 2019 / 2:13 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

White House declines comment on North Korea purge, keeps focus on denuclearization

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to comment on Friday on reports that North Korea has executed its nuclear envoy in a purge of officials who steered negotiations for the failed summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

“I am not going to comment on intelligence one way or another. I can tell you we are monitoring the situation and continuing to stay focused on our ultimate goal, which is denuclearization,” Sanders told reporters at the White House.

