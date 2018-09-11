Putin says normalizing ties between U.S. and North Korea is vital for peace

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was vital for peace on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and North Korea normalized their troubled relationship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin was speaking at a news conference in the port city of Vladivostok after holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asking for a second meeting.