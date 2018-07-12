FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., North Korea to meet on Sunday over war remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea has offered to meet an American delegation on Sunday to discuss the repatriation of remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Spokeswoman Heather Nauert said North Korea’s Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol had agreed in earlier talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet on or about July 12 in Panmunjom with an American delegation over the remains. That meeting did not materialize.

“Midday today they contacted us and offered to meet on Sunday,” Nauert said in a statement. “We will be ready.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; writing by David Alexander

