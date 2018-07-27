FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 2:35 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. weighs sending forces to North Korea to search for more remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military is “absolutely” considering the possibility of sending personnel to North Korea for the first time in more than a decade to search for additional remains of U.S. troops from the Korean war, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Defence in Olso, Norway, July 14, 2018. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

“That is certainly under consideration. Absolutely,” Mattis told Pentagon reporters, adding the North’s delivery of the remains of U.S. soldiers on Friday set a positive tone for broader diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

A Pentagon official said the last time U.S. personnel were in North Korea to search for remains was in 2005.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bernadette Baum

