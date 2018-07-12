North Korea calls for senior-level talks to discuss U.S. soldiers' remains: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - After failing to show for expected talks with American officials on Thursday, North Korea called for general-level military negotiations to discuss the return of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War, Yonhap news agency reported.

Citing an unidentified South Korean official, Yonhap reported that the North Koreans want to speak with an American general, possibly as early as Sunday.

The return of U.S. remains was one of the key agreements to come from U.S. President Donald Trump’s June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Neither U.S. nor South Korean officials would immediately confirm the report.