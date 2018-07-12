FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 12, 2018 / 11:27 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

North Korea calls for senior-level talks to discuss U.S. soldiers' remains: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - After failing to show for expected talks with American officials on Thursday, North Korea called for general-level military negotiations to discuss the return of the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War, Yonhap news agency reported.

Citing an unidentified South Korean official, Yonhap reported that the North Koreans want to speak with an American general, possibly as early as Sunday.

The return of U.S. remains was one of the key agreements to come from U.S. President Donald Trump’s June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Neither U.S. nor South Korean officials would immediately confirm the report.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.