U.S., North Korea in rare talks over remains of Korean War soldiers

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that talks on Sunday between U.S. and North Korean officials to discuss the return of remains of U.S. service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War “resulted in firm commitments.”

A North Korean soldier patrols at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 18, 2018. Picture taken on April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

It was the first time in nine years that U.S. and North Korean generals held talks. The two sides met on the inter-Korean border on Sunday and agreed to resume joint field activities to search for the remains of Americans missing from the war, Pompeo said in a statement.

“Today’s talks were productive and cooperative and resulted in firm commitments,” he said.

The repatriation of U.S. remains was one of the agreements reached during an unprecedented summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June in Singapore.

Working level meetings will begin on Monday to coordinate the next steps for the repatriation of remains, including the transfer of those already collected in North Korea, Pompeo said.

The Pentagon has said North Korean officials have indicated in the past they have the remains of as many as 200 U.S. troops. But a U.S. military official familiar with the matter said last month it was not clear what North Korea might hand over.

U.S. forces brought some 100 wooden coffins into the DMZ last month, which will be used to transport the remains, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

About 7,700 U.S. military personnel still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, U.S. military data show. More than 36,500 U.S. troops died in the conflict.