HONOLULU (Reuters) - The U.S. military is close to identifying the first two American troops from the 55 boxes of human remains from the 1950-53 Korean War handed over by North Korea in July, U.S. officials leading the forensic analysis said on Monday.

Jennie Jin, a forensic anthropologist who leads the Korea War Project at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), shows some of the objects that accompanied the human remains handed over by North Korea, including a wallet, buttons and canteens, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

“The IDs will be made officially in the next couple of days,” said John Byrd, the director of scientific analysis at the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.