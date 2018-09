HONOLULU (Reuters) - The U.S. military is close to identifying the first two American troops from the 55 boxes of human remains from the 1950-53 Korean War handed over by North Korea in July, U.S. officials leading the forensic analysis said on Monday.

“The IDs will be made officially in the next couple of days,” said John Byrd, the director of scientific analysis at the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.