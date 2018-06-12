Russia ready to help implement North Korea deal: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has a positive assessment of the deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but “the devil is in the detail”, TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

“Now we can only welcome the fact that an important step forward has been made. Of course the devil is in the detail, and we have yet to delve into specifics. But the impulse, as far as we understand, has been given,” Ryabkov said.

Russia is ready to assist in implementing the deal - to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula - and hopes settling the nuclear crisis will unblock normal economic cooperation, RIA news agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

He also said Moscow hoped that six-party talks - a negotiation format involving the two Koreas, the United States, Russia, Japan and China - will at some point become relevant again, according to TASS.