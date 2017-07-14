FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
North Korea says to take 'corresponding measures' if U.N. adopts sanctions
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 8:51 AM / a month ago

North Korea says to take 'corresponding measures' if U.N. adopts sanctions

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Wonsan Army-People Power Station in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 13, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Friday it will take "corresponding measures" if the U.N. Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution in response to the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the ICBM test was an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defense against nuclear threat from the United States.

The United States has been trying to get China and Russia to back a new U.N. Security Council resolution imposing stiffer sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile test.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

