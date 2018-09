WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two firms, one in Russia and one in China, for supporting North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The new sanctions target Russian-based Volasys Silver Star and China-based Yanbian Silverstar Network Technology Co, the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website.

A North Korean national, Song Hwa Jong, was also sanctioned, it said.