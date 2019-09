FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three hacking groups it said were sponsored by North Korea that were allegedly involved in the “WannaCry” ransomware attacks and had perpetrated cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

The groups are commonly known as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel, according to the Treasury.