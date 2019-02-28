Trump, Kim cut short their summit schedule on Thursday

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump walk at the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought forward the schedule of their second day of summit talks in Vietnam on Thursday by almost two hours, the White House said.

Trump will wrap up negotiations with Kim soon and then plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. (0700 GMT), from an earlier time of 3:50 p.m., White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

She did not say why and declined to say whether there would be a “joint agreement signing ceremony” with the two leaders at the end of their talks, which the White House had earlier said was on the schedule.