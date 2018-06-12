FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Senate Democratic leader: 'very worrisome' Trump North Korea agreement so imprecise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer faulted President Donald Trump’s agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday as short on details, saying Trump gave up “substantial leverage” in ongoing talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Some Republican lawmakers and Trump administration officials have said any agreement with North Korea would be submitted as a treaty needing approval by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate, meaning it would need significant support from among Schumer’s fellow Democrats to be enacted.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
