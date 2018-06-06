Singapore airspace to be restricted during U.S.-North Korea summit: U.S. FAA

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore airspace will be restricted during the planned U.S.-N.Korea summit, said a notice to airmen posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13. Singapore is set to host a summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use “for reasons of national security,” the notice said.

The Changi Airport could not immediately confirm the details of the notice.