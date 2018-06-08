Two South Korean media staff arrested at North Korean ambassador's home in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Two South Korean media staff have been arrested for trespassing at the home of the North Korean ambassador to Singapore, police said on Friday, just days before a high-stakes summit between the U.S. and North Korean leaders in the city-state.

Police said the men arrested on Thursday were from the Korean Broadcasting System News, while a third man from the broadcaster and a fourth who was acting as a guide and interpreter were also under investigation.

“Two South Korean men, aged 42 and 45, who were representing the Korean Broadcasting System News, were arrested,” police said in a Facebook post.

Korean Broadcasting System News could not be immediately reached for comment.

When asked about the arrests, a spokesman for South Korea’s presidential Blue House said it would use “utmost diplomatic effort to prevent such troubles” and urged journalists to be “cautious and prudent”.

International media are flocking to Singapore, which is playing host to the first ever meeting between a sitting U.S. president, Donald Trump, and a North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

The June 12 talks are expected to center on ending the North’s nuclear weapons programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

More than 3,000 foreign journalists are expected to fly in to cover the summit, and a sprawling media center has been set up in a downtown facility used as the pit building for its annual Formula One motor race.

Under Singapore law, criminal trespass may be punished with imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to S$1,500.