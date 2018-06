WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s summit next week will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

A view of Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” Sanders wrote in a post on Twitter announcing the venue for the planned June 12 meeting.