June 4, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Singapore designates special zone for Trump-Kim summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has designated a central region of the wealthy city state as a “special event area” from June 10 to 14 for a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the government said on Monday.

Security personnel patrol outside Shangri-la Hotel during the IISS Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The area comprising the districts of Tanglin, Newton and Orchard is where the foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy, and several large hotels are located, including the Shangri-La hotel, mentioned as a possible venue for the June 12 summit.

The announcement was made in the government’s online gazette.

There will be a series of meetings between the two countries over the five days that include “lead-in activities” and social events connected with the summit, it added.

Police will make stricter checks of people and personal property and items such as public address systems and remotely piloted aircraft systems will be prohibited, the notice said.

There has been no confirmation of the venue for the summit to discuss ending the North’s nuclear weapons program in return for diplomatic and economic incentives, although several Singapore hotels have figured as candidates.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Dewey Sim; writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

