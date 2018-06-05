FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore includes Sentosa island as special zone for Trump-Kim summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore on Tuesday added its southern resort island of Sentosa to a special event area designated for next week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, the government said in its online gazette.

A view of Sentosa Island in Singapore June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The wealthy city-state on Monday declared a central region that is home to its foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy and several hotels, as a special zone from June 10 to 14.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Dewey Sim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

