Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island: White House

WASHINGTON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be on Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa, the White House said on Tuesday as preparations accelerated for next week’s event.

An undated handout photo of Capella hotel on Sentosa island, Singapore, released June 5, 2018. Capella Singapore/via REUTERS

On Monday, the wealthy city-state had declared a central region that is home to its foreign ministry, the U.S. embassy and several hotels, as a special zone from June 10 to 14. In its online gazette, the Singapore government amended the area to include Sentosa and an area of the sea stretching more than 1 km (0.6 mile) off its southwestern shore.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that “the venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.”

The Singapore government has said police would make stricter checks of people and personal belongings and items such as public address systems and remotely piloted aircraft system would be prohibited in the area.

Sanders told reporters on Monday in Washington that the summit would start on the morning of June 12.

National security advisers are briefing Trump daily about the summit, which he wants to use as a vehicle to persuade Kim to shut down North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.