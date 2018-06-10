FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 12:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore PM to meet separately with North Korea's Kim, U.S. President Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet separately with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday and Monday, respectively, when they visit the city-state for their summit, according to a government statement.

FILE PHOTO: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends the opening session of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The June 12 talks between the U.S. and North Korean leaders are expected to center on ending the North’s nuclear weapons programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Nick Zieminski

