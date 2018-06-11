Trump speaks to South Korea's Moon by phone ahead of U.S.-North Korea summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to his South Korean counterpart by telephone on Monday, a day before Trump holds a historic summit with North Korea’s leader, South Korea’s presidential office said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his delegation attend lunch during a meeting at the Istana in Singapore June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The office, known as the Blue House, did not provide further details but said in a statement it would give a briefing later about the phone conversation between the leaders of the United States and South Korea.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said the two leaders discussed denuclearization issues.

Trump is in Singapore where on Tuesday he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a summit aimed at getting Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.