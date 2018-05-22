FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. hopeful on North Korea summit but no concessions made: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains hopeful about a planned June 12 summit with North Korea but has not made concessions in advance of the historic meeting to discuss denuclearization, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

‪U.S. Vice President Mike Pence‬ speaks before President Donald Trump during a rally with supporters at North Side middle school in Elkhart, Indiana, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Pence told Fox News Radio: “Plans continue to go forward for a summit. We remain open to it, we remain hopeful.

“But let me very clear: nothing has changed about the policy of the United States of America. There have been no concessions offered and none given.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Makini Brice; Editing by Bill Trott

