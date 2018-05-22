FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

Pompeo says U.S. still planning for June 12 Trump-Kim summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United States was still planning for a June 12 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but he declined to predict whether the summit would actually take place.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Pompeo told a news briefing the United States would do what it could to ensure the Trump-Kim talks were a success and that he was “confident we’ll get there” in the end. He said China had offered “historic assistance” in pressuring Pyongyang.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by David Alexanderd; editing by Jonathan Oatis

