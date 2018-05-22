FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Talks between North and South Korea likely after May 25: South Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High-level talks between North and South Korea will likely resume after May 25, once joint U.S.-South Korea joint military drills are completed, a South Korean government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for the South Korean presidency, was speaking to reporters in Washington following a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

North Korea last week canceled at the last minute a meeting with senior South Korean officials in protest over joint exercises between Seoul and Washington and also threatened to scrap an unprecedented summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(This version of the story corrects date in headline to May 25 from “in June” and corrects date in first paragraph to May 25 from June 25)

Reporting By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chris Reese

