U.S., South Korea, Japan vow to work on North Korean denuclearization

SEOUL (Reuters) - The top diplomats from the United States, South Korea, and Japan promised on Thursday to work together to ensure North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons program after U.S President Donald Trump’s summit with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea June 14, 2018. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono met in Seoul two days after Trump and Kim signed a statement agreeing to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Pompeo insisted that Pyongyang was committed to giving up its nuclear arsenal but said it would “be a process, not an easy one”.