Trump: North Korea summit preparations ongoing but may be delayed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the White House was continuing preparations for his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that he was prepared to cancel or delay it if certain conditions are not met.

Trump, speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House, reiterated his assertion that Pyongyang by denuclearize as a condition of the planned meeting next month in Singapore.