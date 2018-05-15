Incremental North Korean denuclearization will be unacceptable: South Korea official

TOKYO (Reuters) - An incremental North Korean approach to denuclearization at a June 12 summit with President Donald Trump will not be acceptable to the U.S. president or the people of South Korea, South Korea’s special national security adviser said on Tuesday.

“When Kim Jong Un sees President Trump in Singapore, he should give something big,” the security adviser, Moon Chung-in, said at a Tokyo conference, referring to the North Korean leader.

Moon said Trump, as well as the people of the United States, Japan and South Korea, would not be able to accept an incremental approach.