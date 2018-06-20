FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea sanctions to remain until denuclearization achieved: South Korea minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Sanctions against North Korea will remain in place until Pyongyang can assure concerned parties such as South Korea that “complete denuclearization has been achieved”, the South’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha addresses a joint news conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/Pool

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said South Korea expected to see “concrete action” by North Korea to “live up to its complete denuclearization commitment”, in return for guarantees of its security and other efforts for peace.

“Meanwhile, the sanctions will remain in place until we are assured that complete denuclearization has been achieved,” Kang told a news conference in Seoul.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

