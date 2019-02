FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on January 10, 2019. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country is ready to resume inter-Korean cooperation if it will help the process of denuclearizing North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

Moon spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone on Monday about the upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Yonhap reported, saying that Trump expects great progress at his second meeting with Kim.