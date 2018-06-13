FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 6:51 AM / in 8 hours

South Korea says halt to U.S. drills may be needed to help denuclearization talks: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A halt in joint military drills with the United States may be necessary to expedite talks on North Korea’s denuclearization, South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday, according to the country’s Yonhap news agency.

At a news conference after a historic meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt what he called “very provocative” and expensive military exercises the United States stages regularly with South Korea.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

