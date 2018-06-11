FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 11, 2018 / 10:05 AM / in 2 days

Pompeo says U.S. objective for North Korea summit unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the “ultimate objective” of a historic summit with North Korea had not changed and the United States was “eager to see” if North Korea was sincere about denuclearization.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Tuesday with their talks expected to center on ending the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Pompeo said Trump was “fully prepared” for the talks, and was optimistic that the outcome would be “successful”, while warning that there was still “lots of work left to do”.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Rob Birsel and Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.