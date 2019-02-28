Trump, Kim resume talks in Vietnam on second day of summit

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday began talks on the second day of their second summit after both sides expressed hope for progress on a U.S. demand for North Korea’s complete denuclearization.

Trump and Kim met in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on Wednesday for a first round of talks and a dinner, and both appeared upbeat, with Trump saying he was satisfied with the pace of negotiations despite some criticism they were not moving quickly enough.