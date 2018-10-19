Next summit for Trump, North Korea's Kim likely after first of year: senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The next summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to take place this year, a senior administration official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un hold a signing ceremony at the conclusion of their summit at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The two sides have been engaged in talks on when their leaders would have their second meeting, after the first one in Singapore in June.

“A meeting is likely sometime after the first of the year,” the U.S. official told a small group of reporters.