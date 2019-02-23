North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves by train for summit with U.S. in Hanoi: KCNA

A train believed to carry North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pictured in the Chinese border city of Dandong, China in this photo taken by Kyodo on February 23, 2019. Kyodo via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea confirmed leader Kim Jong Un’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time on Sunday, days before the high-stakes nuclear meeting is set to take place in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.

Kim left Pyongyang by train on Saturday afternoon for the Feb. 27-28 summit accompanied by senior North Korean officials including nuclear envoy Kim Yong Chol and foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, as well as his sister Kim Yo Jong, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said.

Kim will also make an official goodwill visit to Vietnam “soon,” KCNA said.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry announced earlier on Saturday that Kim will make an official visit to Vietnam in the “coming days” at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling Communist Party.