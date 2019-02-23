North Korean leader Kim leaves by train for summit with U.S. in Hanoi: KCNA

A train believed to carry North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is pictured in the Chinese border city of Dandong, China in this photo taken by Kyodo on February 23, 2019. Kyodo via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea confirmed leader Kim Jong Un’s second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time on Sunday, days before the high-stakes nuclear meeting is set to take place in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi.

Kim left Pyongyang by train on Saturday afternoon for the Feb. 27-28 summit accompanied by senior North Korean officials, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said.

The delegation accompanying Kim to Hanoi includes top North Korean officials who took part in last year’s expanded summit talks between Kim and Trump in Singapore, including top envoy to the U.S. Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of North Korea’s Worker’s Party Ri Su Yong, and foreign minister Ri Yong Ho.

The North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo Jong, who was also seen aiding him in Singapore, is traveling with Kim as well.

Other senior North Korean officials, such as his de facto chief of staff Kim Chang Son and Kim Hyok Chol, negotiations counterpart to U.S. envoy Stephen Biegun, were already in Hanoi to prepare for the summit.

Kim will also make an official goodwill visit to Vietnam “soon,” KCNA said.

Vietnam’s foreign ministry announced on Saturday that Kim will make an official visit to Vietnam in the “coming days” at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling Communist Party.

Trump and Kim will meet in Hanoi eight months after their historic summit in Singapore - the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader - at which they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But scant progress since then has driven the two leaders to again seek a top-down approach to diplomacy, analysts said.