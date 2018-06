WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, after meeting with a senior envoy from Pyongyang, said a planned summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un was back on for June 12 in Singapore.

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol talks with U.S. President Donald Trump as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on after a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“I think it’s probably going to be a very successful, ultimately a successful process,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn.