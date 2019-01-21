Sweden says North Korea talks 'constructive'

FILE PHOTO: Senior North Korean Diplomat Choe Son Hui leaves the Ritz-Carlton hotel following a meeting in Singapore June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Talks held near the Swedish capital Stockholm on Monday that included representatives from North and South Korea and the United States were constructive, Sweden’s foreign ministry said.

“Constructive talks have been held covering issues concerning developments on the Korean peninsula, including confidence building, economic development and long-term engagement,” a ministry spokesman said.

North Korean vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and South Korean negotiator Lee Do-hoon took part in the talks.