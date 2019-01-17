North Korea envoy headed to U.S. to meet Pompeo, possibly Trump: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior North Korean envoy was headed for Washington on Thursday for expected talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a possible encounter with President Donald Trump, a person familiar with the matter said.

The North Korean official, Kim Yong Chol, who has led denuclearization talks with the United States, was due to meet Pompeo on Friday, the source said. Their talks, as well as a potential meeting with Trump, could lead to an announcement of plans for a second U.S.-North Korea summit, the source told Reuters.