White House says U.S. making progress with North Korea, sanctions to stay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States continues to make progress in its denuclearization talks with North Korea, but will keep sanctions on the Asian nation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters after U.S. President Donald Trump met with a North Korean envoy on Friday.
“We continue to make progress. We continue to have conversations. The United States is going to continue to keep pressure and sanctions on North Korea,” Sanders said.
