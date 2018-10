ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his second summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held after the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 6.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves prior to departing Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaking to reporters as he flew to Iowa for a political rally, Trump said: “It’ll be after the midterms. I just can’t leave now.”